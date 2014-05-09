Truck Driver Follows GPS Instructions. He Shouldn't Have

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a reminder to watch where you're going even if guided by GPS. Last year in Alabama, I followed an electronic map that guided me onto a dirt path. I had to turn around.

Same thing happened to a truck driver in Idaho. He was hauling sand to a golf course when the GPS led him onto a one-lane dirt road in the forest. He couldn't turn around. The rig rolled over, and an Idaho forest now has an unplanned sand trap.

