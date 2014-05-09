Why Do We Like What We Like?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Brand Over Brain.

About Paul Bloom's TED Talk

Why do we like an original painting better than a perfect forgery? Psychologist Paul Bloom argues that our beliefs about the history of an object change how we experience it.

About Paul Bloom

Paul Bloom is a professor of psychology and cognitive science at Yale University. He's author of the book How Pleasure Works, where he explores the primal (and sometimes pretentious) enjoyment that people get from food, art, and sex. His latest book, Just Babies, examines the nature and origins of good and evil.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.