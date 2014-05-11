© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Michael Sam, Boyfriend React To Draft Pick

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 11, 2014 at 6:49 AM CDT
Michael Sam runs through drills during the 2014 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., on Feb. 24. Sam is the first openly gay player to be drafted by the NFL.
Michael Sam runs through drills during the 2014 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., on Feb. 24. Sam is the first openly gay player to be drafted by the NFL.

After being drafted by the St. Louis Rams, Michael Sam is poised to become the first openly gay player in the NFL.

NPR's Steve Mullis already covered the news. But the historic moment was also captured by ESPN cameras. It was an emotional moment that culminated in a kiss with his boyfriend.

Here's how Andrew Sullivan describes it: "Football, masculinity, race, and love collide together — in a few, too-human moments that defy any words. It's a new world."

Here's the video:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta