FiveFingers Shoe Company Pays $3.5 Million For Misleading Customers

Vibram USA — the maker of those shoes that look more like rubber gloves with separate compartments for each toe — has agreed to pay $3.5 million settlement in a class action suit for allegedly misleading their customers.

The lawsuit was brought by a woman who says the shoe company claimed to decrease foot injuries and strengthen foot muscles, but had no scientific research to prove it.

The shoe appealed to a niche market of minimalist and barefoot runners, who believe that running with less cushioning in your shoe and closer to the pavement is better for the feet.

The Financial Times’ Cardiff Garcia joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the lawsuit.

Information on filing a claim will be available at www.fivefingerssettlement.com, once the website is set up.

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter for the Financial Times. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

