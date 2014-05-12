© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
FiveFingers Shoe Company Pays $3.5 Million For Misleading Customers

Published May 12, 2014 at 12:32 PM CDT
Vibram's FiveFinger running shoes have developed a strong following among runners who believe minimal cushioning in shoes provides a better running experience, but the company recently settled a lawsuit claiming there was no science backing up their claims. (Patrick Yodarus/Flickr)
Vibram USA — the maker of those shoes that look more like rubber gloves with separate compartments for each toe — has agreed to pay $3.5 million settlement in a class action suit for allegedly misleading their customers.

The lawsuit was brought by a woman who says the shoe company claimed to decrease foot injuries and strengthen foot muscles, but had no scientific research to prove it.

The shoe appealed to a niche market of minimalist and barefoot runners, who believe that running with less cushioning in your shoe and closer to the pavement is better for the feet.

The Financial Times’ Cardiff Garcia joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the lawsuit.

Information on filing a claim will be available at www.fivefingerssettlement.com, once the website is set up.

