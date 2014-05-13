© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Anatomy Of A College Rape Accusation

Published May 13, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Lexie Brackenridge at her new college, Columbia University, on Monday (Courtesy Sara Romano)
Lexie Brackenridge at her new college, Columbia University, on Monday (Courtesy Sara Romano)

Amid increasing scrutiny nationwide of college administrators’ response to sexual assault cases, a former Williams College student and her parents have accused leaders at that college of mishandling her assault case.

Lexie Brackenridge and her parents also oppose the expected return to campus this fall of the alleged assailant.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Fred Thys of WBUR reports.


Note: NPR and WBUR’s policy is to not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission. In this case, both the woman and her parents agreed to be publicly identified. WBUR is not naming the alleged assailant because no criminal charges were filed.

