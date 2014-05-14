DJ Sessions: Future Soul And Beyond

KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd joined Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to talk about what he’s listening to — including some future soul, a combination of soul and R&B, and sounds influenced by ’70s disco.

The artists Byrd says he’s most excited about recently are Australian pop duo Audego, who take cues from early ’90s R&B acts like En Vogue and Brandy; Jordan Rakei, a New Zealand native now based out of Brisbane whose sound epitomizes “blue-eyed soul;” Brooklyn DJ/producer Taylor McFerrin, son of singer Bobby McFerrin, who’s expanded his repertoire with new tracks since his is first EP in 2008; New Jersey-based Blood Cultures, whose online presence is limited but Byrd says he can’t get enough; and Russian band Pompeya, whose new song “Power” would be a great edition to any summer barbecue.

“While the song was playing, I just found myself over here in the chair, just nodding my head, and thinking of mai-tais by the beach,” Byrd said of the track. “It’s just a really nice, lush, fun, very polished pop sound, and it’s just perfect to listen to when you’re at a pool party or something.”

Songs Heard In This Segment

Audego, “Fight”

[Youtube]

Jordan Rakei, “Add The Bassline”

[Youtube]

Taylor McFerrin, “The Antidote (feat. Nai Palm)”

Taylor McFerrin, “Broken Vibes’

[Youtube]

Blood Cultures, “Indian Summer”

[Youtube]

Pompeya, “Power”

[Youtube]

