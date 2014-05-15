© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FCC Vote Could Open Internet Fast Lanes

Published May 15, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
People demonstrate for net neutrality in the neighborhood of Bel-Air outside a USC Shoah Foundation fundraiser to be attended by President Barack Obama on May 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)
People demonstrate for net neutrality in the neighborhood of Bel-Air outside a USC Shoah Foundation fundraiser to be attended by President Barack Obama on May 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

With a three-to-two vote today, the FCC released a controversial set of proposed rules on Internet openness.

A leaked draft version had provoked protests among many who worried that the FCC was shirking its responsibility to protect open access.

Today, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler struck an emphatically reassuring tone, saying the proposal does not authorize paid prioritization. But numerous observers claim that that’s exactly what it does.

Derek Thompsonof The Atlantic discusses the proposed rules with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.