FCC Vote Could Open Internet Fast Lanes

With a three-to-two vote today, the FCC released a controversial set of proposed rules on Internet openness.

A leaked draft version had provoked protests among many who worried that the FCC was shirking its responsibility to protect open access.

Today, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler struck an emphatically reassuring tone, saying the proposal does not authorize paid prioritization. But numerous observers claim that that’s exactly what it does.

Derek Thompsonof The Atlantic discusses the proposed rules with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

