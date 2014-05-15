© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
TV 'Upfronts' Preview Next Season's Shows

Published May 15, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Fox's "Gotham" is among the new shows airing this fall. (Fox)
This week, big TV broadcast networks released their fall schedules at an event in New York City.

The “upfronts,” as the event is called in the industry, draws in a huge crowd of advertisers, media executives, actors, agents and producers. It also serves as a chance for big networks to woo over advertisers.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans attended the event and joins Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Sacha Pfeiffer to discuss what shows caught his interest, what he thinks might flop and to re-cap on some of last season’s shows.

