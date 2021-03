Donations of unwanted clothes keep hundreds of millions of pounds of trash out of local landfills. But, in the end, a lot of the contributions that charities like Goodwill and the Salvation Army receive are basically garbage.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Peter O'Dowd of KJZZ tells us what happens to the stuff that doesn’t sell in thrift stores.

Reporter

Peter O'Dowd, news director at KJZZ in Phoenix, Ariz. He tweets @odowdpeter.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.