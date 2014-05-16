How A Quarrel In Panama Is Making Waves In Miami

The brand new PortMiami tunnel is set to open next week. It’s a billion dollar project that’s been in the works for more than four years. The tunnel will take trucks and cruise passenger traffic under Biscayne Bay, rather than through downtown Miami.

It’s the centerpiece of the $2 billion makeover of the Port of Miami, which was done largely so the city can capitalize on another major expansion going on more than 1,000 miles to the south: the widening of the Panama Canal, to accommodate bigger ships carrying more cargo.

But the Panama Canal project is now in limbo.

Tim Padgett, has been covering the story for WLRN-Miami Herald News and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what’s happening with the canal, and what it could mean for Miami.

Tim Padgett, Americas editor at WLRN-Miami Herald News. He tweets @TimPadgett2.

