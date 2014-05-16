S.C. Lawmakers Reconsider Old-School Cursive Writing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some South Carolina lawmakers have had enough change. They think kids should be able to write in cursive. Many schools dropped cursive writing as computer use spread. South Carolina has not required it since 2008. Now, a state Senate panel has approved a requirement to bring it back. Some lawmakers object to the price - $27 million for materials and teacher training. Apparently, it's a lot of work to get kids to write with more than their thumbs. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.