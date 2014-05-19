Primary Election Campaigns Focusing On Family Ties
Dad, father, daughter, son and husband are all common words popping up in election ads this year, as family seems to be the theme in political campaigns this year.
Here & Now media analyst John Carroll discusses the trend with Here & Now’s about the familial trend.
Guest
- John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communications at Boston University. He tweets @johncarroll_bu.
