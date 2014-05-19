Recently Ousted Jill Abramson Delivers Commencement Speech

Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson made her first public comments since being fired, when she spoke to graduates of Wake Forest’s class of 2014.

She had agreed to deliver today’s commencement address several months before her very public fallout with the newspaper last week.

Abramson’s abrupt ouster has raised questions about her management style, her compensation and whether gender bias plays a role in any of the controversy.

NPR’s Media Correspondent David Folkenflik joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss Abramson’s speech and the many questions surrounding her firing.

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

