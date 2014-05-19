Rice Finds 'Purrfect' Angle To Recruit High School QB

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A recruiting letter was catnip to a high school football star in Texas. Quarterback J.T. Granato said yes to Rice University after getting a pitch in the mail. It was actually addressed not to J.T. but to his cat. A coach at Rice knew Granato loved his cat so he wrote to Kitty: I know you'd like to keep him close so he can feed you and change the litter box.

Please help us get him to choose us. Paw if you have any questions.