U.S., Nigeria Reach Deal On Intelligence Sharing

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 19, 2014 at 4:34 PM CDT

The United States and Nigeria have reached a deal to share intelligence in the country's effort to find the more than 200 girls kidnapped by the militant group Boko Haram.

NPR's Tom Bowman reports that the U.S. will now share "all source" intelligence with Nigeria. In simple terms, it means it will share intelligence analysis but withhold raw intelligence.

"Before now, it was a fusion cell of U.S., Brits and France working together, and Nigeria didn't get full access," Tom tells us. "The U.S. has said it will provide assistance, but not get directly involved with 'boots on the ground' in Nigeria."

Meanwhile the BBC reports that the suicide attacks continued in the country. This time, suspected car bomb exploded in a street full of bars and restaurants in the northern city of Kano, killing four people.

The BBC adds:

"More than 1,000 people have been killed in Boko Haram attacks this year but the government has said it has pushed the militants back into their strongholds in the north-eastern Borno state.

"This is where they seized more than 200 girls last month, in a case which shocked the world and prompted foreign powers to send military advisors to assist Nigeria's army tackle the insurgency."

