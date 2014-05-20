Catching Up With Michelle Chamuel Of 'The Voice'

Tonight is the season finale of NBC’s hit singing competition, “The Voice.” That means it’s been about a year since Michelle Chamuel came in second, after her breakout run on the fourth season of the show.

Chamuel was a huge fan favorite, with her big black-framed glasses that inspired the hashtag #foureyesontheprize.

In the past year, she’s been very busy making music: a full-length solo album “All I Want,” an EP “The Drift” and a new pop single “Go Down Singing” — and she’s currently working on another album.

Michelle Chamuel discusses her music and life after “The Voice” with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Interview Highlights: Michelle Chamuel

On coming in second

“For me, it was a really happy moment. I feel like it worked out wonderfully. Coming in second is just, I mean — it’s funny, because people are like, ‘Oh, you didn’t get first,’ you know? And I’m like, ‘But I got second! That’s amazing! Like, I’m super pumped!’”

On staying true to herself

“No matter where you are — whether you just won the lottery, or met the person of your dreams, or you’re on stage and people are being supportive, and you’re learning and you have the best coach ever — whatever it is, you’re still you, and whatever work you’ve done to be comfortable with yourself, you know, you’re not really going to advance beyond that point unless you put in that work. There’s no magic fix. So, definitely still grappling with all of those things, and even after going — people are like, ‘Wow, what does it feel like? Is it, like, you know, a dream?’ And it’s like, it’s amazing, but at the same time, it’s similar to going to school or something. To some people, that’s, like a big dream — like, wow, you went to college, that’s incredible — you know, and it’s like, people have different opportunities, and I think it’s just — you’re always you, with your own insecurities.”

On working with her coach, Usher

“He’s the ultimate coach, at least for me. I think people have different styles, but he is someone that values hard work, dedication, authenticity, individuality — like, the things that worked really well for me, and he reinforced all those things. And he’s so creative and in the moment, and very respectful and wise. I mean, just in general, when you’re with someone who’s coaching you with values, it’s a great fit.”

“I just felt this pull towards Usher as far as like, ‘Okay, I feel like I need to go here in order to find what I’m looking for.’”

Guest

Michelle Chamuel, musician, singer and songwriter from Amherst, Mass. She tweets @MichelleChamuel.

