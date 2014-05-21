Pleasant Hills, Calf., Is Looking For A New City Clerk

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Politics does not agree with Kim Lehmkuhl. She was city clerk in Pleasant Hill, California. Instead of taking notes during city council meetings, she posted on Twitter. Now the clerk has quit. In an email announcing her resignation, she said the job was atrocious, incredibly depressing. She wished the city well in finding someone else to write down the politicians every, quote, "misogynistic joke, tin foil hat conspiracy theory and pathetic pandering."