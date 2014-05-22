© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Americans Are Working Less, So Why Are We So Stressed Out?

Published May 22, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Americans are working less hours overall, but among the white-collar crowd, time spent working is at a high, while leisure is at a low. (Phil Whitehouse/Flickr)
The amount of hours worked in the U.S. is considerably less than it used to be. And we’re not alone — every other advanced economy around the world is working less, too. But single parents are working more, as are the highly educated and wealthy.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss some of the reasons why it seems like we all have less leisure time.

