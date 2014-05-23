© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Washington Concertgoers Fill Nearby Hospital

Published May 23, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
The Gorge Amphitheater, a week before Sasquatch. When 25,000 people pack the Gorge, its population exceeds every other town in Grant County. (Jessica Robinson/Northwest News Network)
This weekend, rock and indie music fans from across the country make their annual pilgrimage to a corner of the Northwest’s farm country, for the annual Sasquatch Music Festival.

Over three days, 25,000 rollicking concertgoers turn the picturesque Gorge Amphitheater along the Columbia River in central Washington into the largest city in the county.

But not all of them stay there — some end up at the tiny hospital in nearby Quincy, Washington, with drug overdoses, alcohol poisoning, dehydration and other injuries. The hospital says it’s time concert organizers take responsibility.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jessica Robinson of the Northwest News Network reports.

