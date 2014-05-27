Does College Pledging Lead To Greater Happiness And Success?

Fraternities and sororities get a bad wrap for wild parties, hazing and binge drinking, but a new survey finds that those who pledge in college have the last laugh — or at least more laughs than others.

A survey of more than 30,000 university graduates found that for students who belonged to fraternities and sororities, life after college is happier and they tend to be more successful.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini discusses the first-of-its-kind survey by The Gallup-Purdue index with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.