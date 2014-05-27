© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Does College Pledging Lead To Greater Happiness And Success?

Published May 27, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
The survey results go against the image of Greek life depicted in the 1978 movie "Animal House" with John Belushi.
Fraternities and sororities get a bad wrap for wild parties, hazing and binge drinking, but a new survey finds that those who pledge in college have the last laugh — or at least more laughs than others.

A survey of more than 30,000 university graduates found that for students who belonged to fraternities and sororities, life after college is happier and they tend to be more successful.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini discusses the first-of-its-kind survey by The Gallup-Purdue index with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

