© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Sessions: Accountants Take The Stage

Published May 28, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
San Francisco-based DJ Spinnerty is one of the acts KCRW's Anthony Valadez can't get enough of at the moment. (Nica Lorber/Flickr)
San Francisco-based DJ Spinnerty is one of the acts KCRW's Anthony Valadez can't get enough of at the moment. (Nica Lorber/Flickr)

KCRW’s Anthony Valadez shares the latest music he’s listening to with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, including two musicians who’ve worked or do work as accountants.

Note: We now have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment! The playlist will be updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login. See the playlist here.

Songs Heard In This Segment

James Tillman, “Love Within”

[Youtube]

Taylor McFerrin featuring Robert Glasper and Thundercat, “Already There”

Taylor McFerrin, performing at the last Jazz Mix Session 2007 in France

[Youtube]

Spinnerty, “Noel’s Dream”

[Youtube]

The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, “Tomorrow”

[Youtube]

The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, ”The Unraveling”

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.