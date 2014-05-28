DJ Sessions: Accountants Take The Stage

KCRW’s Anthony Valadez shares the latest music he’s listening to with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, including two musicians who’ve worked or do work as accountants.

Songs Heard In This Segment

James Tillman, “Love Within”

Taylor McFerrin featuring Robert Glasper and Thundercat, “Already There”

Taylor McFerrin, performing at the last Jazz Mix Session 2007 in France

Spinnerty, “Noel’s Dream”

The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, “Tomorrow”

The Roots featuring Raheem DeVaughn, ”The Unraveling”

Guest

Anthony Valadez, DJ at KCRW and host of “Anthony Valadez.” He tweets @anthonyvaladez.

