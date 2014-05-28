© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former NATO Commander Reacts To Obama's Foreign Policy Speech

Published May 28, 2014 at 2:12 PM CDT
Admiral James Stavridis is pictured on July 12, 2008, in Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Regina L. Brown)
Admiral James Stavridis is pictured on July 12, 2008, in Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Regina L. Brown)

Today, President Obama offered a strong defense of his administration’s foreign policy in a commencement speech at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

Admiral James Stavridis, the former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, discusses the speech with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.