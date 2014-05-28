Former NATO Commander Reacts To Obama's Foreign Policy Speech

Today, President Obama offered a strong defense of his administration’s foreign policy in a commencement speech at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

Admiral James Stavridis, the former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, discusses the speech with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

James Stavridis, retired Navy Admiral and current Dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University. He’s the former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO. He tweets @stavridisj.

