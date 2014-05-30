DOT Seeks Transparency In Airfares

This summer, millions of vacationers will buy plane tickets. But will they be able to fairly compare fares?

Critics say airlines have made it impossible to figure out the true cost by obscuring fees and taxes. Now, the Department of Transportation is proposing a rule that would effectively change the way a "ticket" is defined, and require all ticket agents and airlines to display that ticket price to provide a basis for comparison.

However, the airlines are howling.

NPR's senior business editor Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the proposed changes, why this issue has become so political, and the effect it will have on your summer travel plans.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, NPR senior business editor. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

