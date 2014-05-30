© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Is It Time To Scrap The Resume And Cover Letter?

Published May 30, 2014 at 12:55 PM CDT
Are those résumés and cover letter we work so hard on perfecting a waste of time? Journalist Jesse Singal thinks so -- adding that it's discriminatory, that companies should adopt alternative techniques when screening job candidates. (Scott Kellum/Flickr)
Are those résumés and cover letter we work so hard on perfecting a waste of time? Journalist Jesse Singal thinks so -- adding that it's discriminatory, that companies should adopt alternative techniques when screening job candidates.

“It’s time for the résumé and the cover letter to die,” writes New York Magazine’s Jesse Singal. He tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that the current cover letter and résumé packet is discriminatory and time wasting, and that companies should adopt alternative techniques when screening job candidates.


