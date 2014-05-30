Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the end of Kim and Kanye? Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: The only thing that could break up this couple is poor ratings.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: I don't know, but Kanye is going to detail it in his hit Platinum Digger.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Ms. Rosie Perez.

ROSIE PEREZ: The potential record sales from a divorce album. It's going to be good.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Amy Dickinson, Adam Felber and the fabulous Rosie Perez. Thank you all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

This is NPR.