Paperweight Gets Stanford Professor In Hot Water With TSA

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy for Gary Walter Cox. The Stanford professor was arrested at the LA airport. He accidentally left a hand grenade in his carry-on. His late father, a World War II vet, had used it as a paperweight. Cox had to post half-a-million dollars bail while waiting for charges to be dropped. This brings to mind my experience in Pakistan. I'd been given a dagger, which I left in my bag. The guard looked at me, looked at the knife and waved me through.