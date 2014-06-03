France: U.S. $10 Billion Fine On BNP Paribas 'Unreasonable'

The U.S. is investigating whether France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas, violated sanctions on Sudan, Iran, and Syria between 2002 and 2009.

France’s foreign minister, Laurent Fabius, says the reported $10 billion fine on BNP Paribas is not reasonable. This comes as President Obama is about to visit France for talks with French President Francois Hollande.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about the situation.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

