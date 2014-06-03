Tree-Killing Beetle Creates Opportunity For Urban Lumber Mills

Ash trees are dying across much of the country. A green beetle, the emerald ash borer, has spread from the Upper Midwest, imperiling millions of trees.

But there is opportunity amid the destruction. Urban lumber mills that saw up salvaged city trees are on the rise — spurred by mounting demand for local products and a tsunami of supply delivered by the emerald ash borer.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Frank Morris of KCUR reports from Kansas City.

Guest

Frank Morris, national correspondent and senior editor for KCUR. He tweets @FrankNewsman.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.