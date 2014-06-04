RoboCop Throws Out First Pitch At Tiger's Game

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was RoboCop Day in Detroit yesterday. The crime-fighting character first appeared in the 1987 movie, set in the Motor City. A Kickstarter campaign funded the celebration, as well as a yet to be unveiled statue. The idea for that might go back to a tweet sent to Detroit's mayor four years ago, saying, quote, "Philadelphia has a statue of Rocky, and RoboCop would kick Rocky's butt." Robocop even threw out the first pitch at the Tigers' game, but they lost 5 to 3. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.