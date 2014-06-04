© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Steady Market Has Fed Worried About Investor Complacency

Published June 4, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT

Federal Reserve officials have expressed concern that investors may start taking big risks due to a relatively long period of low volatility in the stock market.

Business Insider executive editor Joe Weisenthal discusses the Fed’s worries and how they might affect their decisions on interest rates, with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

