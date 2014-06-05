© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Preview: NHL And NBA Finals

Published June 5, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Drew Doughty, #8, of the Los Angeles Kings, celebrates after he scores a second period goal past Henrik Lundqvist, #30, of the New York Rangers, during Game One of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Staples Center on June 4 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Tonight, the NBA finals begin as the Miami Heat compete against the San Antonio Spurs.

The two teams will meet for the second year in a row in the finals as Miami fights for a three-peat win, making them the fourth team ever to achieve the record and the first team since the Los Angeles Lakers since 2000 to 2002.

NHL finals also continue tonight as the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings fight for the Stanley Cup. The Kings dominated in game one, but will they hold up against the Rangers’ speed?

NPR’s Only a Game’s Doug Tribou joins Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to preview the games.

