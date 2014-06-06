'The Fault In Our Stars' Resonates For Esther Earl's Parents

Today, the much anticipated film “The Fault In Our Stars” opens in theaters.

The movie stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as two teens who meet in a cancer support group and fall in love, and is based on the blockbuster John Green novel.

Green was inspired to write the book by one of his fans, Esther Earl, a young woman who succumbed to cancer in 2010 shortly after her 16th birthday.

In March, we spoke to Esther Earl’s parents, Lori and Wayne Earl, who published Esther’s writings and some of their own in the book “This Star Won’t Go Out: The Life & Words of Esther Grace Earl.” We revisit that piece and get their thoughts on the new film.

Guests

Lori Earl , mother of Esther Earl and co-author of “This Star Won’t Go Out.” She tweets @starmom16.

, mother of Esther Earl and co-author of “This Star Won’t Go Out.” She tweets @starmom16. Wayne Earl, father of Esther Earl and co-author of “This Star Won’t Go Out.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.