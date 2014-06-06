Walmart Workers Air Grievances At Annual Meeting

Walmart’s annual meeting today is a star-studded affair, but the company’s new CEO Doug McMillon has a big challenge on his hands.

The giant retailer faces increased scrutiny amid allegations of bribery in Mexico, lack of oversight in Bangladesh factories, and growing criticism about low wages and benefits, and high compensation for its executives.

Bob Moon of Bloomberg Radio tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that this comes as Walmart is seeing declining sales for five consecutive quarters.

Guest

Bob Moon, reporter for Bloomberg Radio.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.