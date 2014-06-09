© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Detroit's Big Three Toss $26 Million Into Pot For 'Grand Bargain'

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 9, 2014 at 3:46 PM CDT

As Detroit's bankruptcy trial inches closer, groups are contributing funds to what's become known as the "Grand Bargain" — the effort to protect retired city workers' pensions and the Detroit Institute of Arts from creditors. General Motors, Ford and Chrysler just announced they will pitch in, too. But, as Michigan Radio's Tracy Samilton reports, the entire Grand Bargain could unravel if the city's retirees reject the deal.

