Documentary Tells Story Of Landscape Design Pioneer Olmsted

Nineteenth-century landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted designed some of America’s most well-known green spaces, including Central Park in New York City.

A new documentary, “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” which premieres on PBS stations around the country on June 20, shows how Olmsted not only designed the city parks, but influenced the way America looked at landscape design.

Filmmaker Lawrence Hott joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the documentary.

Guest

