Las Vegas Shooter Ranted About Police, Government In Online Videos

YouTube videos have surfaced of 31-year-old Jerad Miller, in which he rants about not trusting police or government and relying on guns to protect himself from forces that want to limit his freedom.

He and his 22-year-old wife Amanda Miller shot and killed two police officers and a third person in Las Vegas on Sunday, before taking their own lives.

The Millers left a “Don’t tread on me” flag and a swastika on the body of one of the officers.

Robert Futrell, who teaches sociology at the University of Las Vegas and co-wrote the book “American Swastika: Inside the White Power Movement’s Hidden Spaces of Hate,” discusses the case with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Some YouTube videos posted by Jerad Miller (may contain strong language):

Guest

Robert Futrell, professor and chair of the Department of Sociology at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is co-author of “American Swastika.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.