© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveler Makes The Best Of Empty Airport

Published June 11, 2014 at 6:30 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When Richard Dunn found himself stuck overnight in the deserted Las Vegas airport, he spent his time making a video-selfie, lip-syncing Celine Dion's "All By Myself."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL BY MYSELF")

CELINE DION: (Singing) All by myself...

MONTAGNE: For dolly shots, Dunn taped his iPhone to a wheelchair on a moving walkway. The video ends with a "Flashdance" moment - Dunn arching back over a chair and pouring water on his face. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.