College Sports Legal Battle Wraps Up First Week

Published June 13, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon Jr. sits in his office in Henderson, Nev., in September 2010. (Isaac Brekken/AP)
The biggest legal battle in college sports history is wrapping up its first week of arguments in a courtroom in Oakland, California.

Former UCLA basketball star Ed O’Bannon is the lead plaintiff in a class action suit against the NCAA.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca discusses what’s at stake in the lawsuit with host Jeremy Hobson.

