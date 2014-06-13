FBI To Auction Off Confiscated Cyber Currency

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Fancy cars, jet skis, cold, hard cash - all things the FBI has seized from drug dealers. Now they also have cyber currency, $17 million worth of bitcoins confiscated from the illegal, online drug market, Silk Road. So they're auctioning off the entire stash at bargain prices. This virtual liquidation could cause the value of bitcoins as a whole to fall, but the FBI says everything must go. It's MORNING EDITION.