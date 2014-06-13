© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
In Connecticut, The Charles W. Morgan Sails Again

Published June 13, 2014 at 12:55 PM CDT
After months of preparation, the oldest wooden whaling ship in the world, the Charles W. Morgan, began her 38th voyage as she is towed down the Mystic River on her way to New London. (Brad Clift/WNPR)
The only wooden whaling ship in the world, the Charles W. Morgan, has just emerged from a painstaking five-year restoration, and is about to depart on its 38th voyage into the waters of the Atlantic.

But instead of hunting whales, today, the Morgan is all about saving them.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WNPR’S J Holt has the story.

