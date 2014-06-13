States Reconsider Common Core

The Common Core education standards have been a point of contention for school boards around the country. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have adopted the standards which aim to create a more homogenous education across the country.

While many states signed on, some states have already completely dropped the program and others make modifications in state legislatures where there are currently more than 340 bills addressing college and career readiness programs.

Adrienne Lu, staff writer for Stateline, the daily news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts, speaks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about her in-depth look at states and the Common Core curriculum.

Guest

Adrienne Lu, staff writer for Stateline. She tweets @adriennelu.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.