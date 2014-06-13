© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

States Reconsider Common Core

Published June 13, 2014 at 12:45 PM CDT
Richard Burton works with his second grade class at George Buck Elementary School in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 25, 2014. The day before, Gov. Mike Pence signed a bill that made Indiana the first state to revoke the Common Core standards. (AJ Mast/AP Photo)
Richard Burton works with his second grade class at George Buck Elementary School in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 25, 2014. The day before, Gov. Mike Pence signed a bill that made Indiana the first state to revoke the Common Core standards. (AJ Mast/AP Photo)

The Common Core education standards have been a point of contention for school boards around the country. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have adopted the standards which aim to create a more homogenous education across the country.

While many states signed on, some states have already completely dropped the program and others make modifications in state legislatures where there are currently more than 340 bills addressing college and career readiness programs.

Adrienne Lu, staff writer for Stateline, the daily news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts, speaks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about her in-depth look at states and the Common Core curriculum.

Guest

  • Adrienne Lu, staff writer for Stateline. She tweets @adriennelu.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.