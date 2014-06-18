American Airlines To End Most Flights To Venezuela

American Airlines is cutting nearly 80 percent of its flights between the U.S. and Venezuela starting in July, because the Venezuelan government owes it $750 million dollars in ticket revenue.

American is the largest foreign airline serving Venezuela, and it’s just the latest carrier to suspend most or all flights to the country.

The carrier is also scrapping all direct flights to Venezuela from New York, Dallas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will only fly there from Miami.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about the financial dispute that prompted American and other airlines to reduce service to Venezuela.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

