Prediction

Now, panel, what will be the new name for the Washington Redskins? P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: Well, they had a 3-13 season last year so - you know, until I considered this question, I never realized just how many words can't be said on radio.

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: But given the 3-13 season and rebuilding year coming up, I'm saying the Eric Cantors.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

O'CONNOR: Oh, given who all works in D.C., I say the Washington Red Faces.

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: The Washington We Don't Care What You Call Yourself, Just Give Us Our Damn Land Back.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, P.J. O'Rourke, Maz Jobrani. Thanks to Jeffrey Potter and Wisconsin Public Radio. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.