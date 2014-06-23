RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Summer has arrived and so have the great whites. A new report finds a big jump in the numbers of great white sharks off the East Coast - up to 5,000 of them. Scientists say the surge in sharks on both coasts is because they've been protected since the late '90s. But swimmers need not fear. Only 13 people have been killed by sharks in U.S. waters in the last 100 years. Still, seals - a favorite shark snack - should be afraid, very afraid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.