Croatian Tennis Player Mishears Press Question

Good morning, I'm David Greene. It's been a tough week for Latvian tennis player Ernests Gulbis. Yesterday, he was knocked out of competition at Wimbledon. And Monday at a press conference, he was asked about the idea of getting rid of umpires, letting players referee their own games. He gave a lengthy answer before realizing he had misheard the question.

ERNESTS GULBIS: Get rid of umpires?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Yes, get rid of...

GULBIS: My God, I thought vampires.

GREENE: Yes, I think we'd all like to get rid of vampires. It's MORNING EDITION.