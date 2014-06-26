U.S. Advances In World Cup, Despite Loss To Germany

Germany has beaten the United States at the World Cup, but the U.S. team is still advancing.

Thomas Mueller scored his fourth goal of the tournament to lead Germany to the 1-0 win. Still, the U.S. moves on to the knockout stage despite the loss, as Portugal beat Ghana, 2-1.

Both teams knew before kickoff that a draw would see them through, but neither held back.

NPR’s Russell Lewis watched the game at Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Russell Lewis, Southern bureau chief for NPR News, currently covering the World Cup in Brazil. He tweets @NPRrussell.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.