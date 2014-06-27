Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will replace biting in the World Cup? Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: They'll rip off their shirts and try to out peck each other.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Shelby Fero?

SHELBY FERO: Just good old-fashioned gummin', man. Pull out those teeth and just go to town.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: (Making chewing sounds). And Luke Burbank?

LUKE BURBANK: I don't know. But please, can it involve Scarlett Johansson's voice?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if it does, you'll hear about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you Roxanne Roberts, Luke Burbank and Shelby Fero. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.