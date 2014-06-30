1950 World Cup Ticketholder Gets Tickets For 2014 Game

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A nation held its breath over the weekend as Brazil barely moved on in the World Cup. If they make the championship, Sancho Belmont will be there. He was supposed to be in the stands in 1950 when host Brazil lost the final in a stunner. But Belmont missed that game to be with his dying mom. The 85-year-old offered his old ticket to soccer's governing body to put in a museum. In return, they gave him three tickets to this year's final. Belmont said he wants to see Brazil settle that score.