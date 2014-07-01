© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Supreme Court Solidifies Position On Birth Control

Published July 1, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court is shown June 25, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The U.S. Supreme Court is shown June 25, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Today the U.S. Supreme Court left in place lower court rulings in favor of businesses that objected to covering all forms of birth control mandated for coverage in the Affordable Care Act.

It’s a strong indication that the court’s ruling yesterday extending religious rights to “closely held” companies, applies broadly to all forms of birth control covered by the mandate, rather than just the four types objected to by Hobby Lobby and Conestoga.

NPR’s Nina Totenberg discusses the Supreme Court decisions on birth control and the Affordable Care Act with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

