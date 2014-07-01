Supreme Court Solidifies Position On Birth Control

Today the U.S. Supreme Court left in place lower court rulings in favor of businesses that objected to covering all forms of birth control mandated for coverage in the Affordable Care Act.

It’s a strong indication that the court’s ruling yesterday extending religious rights to “closely held” companies, applies broadly to all forms of birth control covered by the mandate, rather than just the four types objected to by Hobby Lobby and Conestoga.

NPR’s Nina Totenberg discusses the Supreme Court decisions on birth control and the Affordable Care Act with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Related Coverage On Yesterday’s Show

Guest

Nina Totenberg, NPR legal affairs correspondent. She tweets @NinaTotenberg.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.