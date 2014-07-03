Traded MLB Pitchers Meet For The First Time During Bathroom Break

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two major-league pitchers were traveling to join the teams. Ernesto Frieri of the Anaheim Angels had just been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Jason Grilli. Both players had a layover in Chicago at the same time. They both decided to hit the bathroom at the same time - same terminal, same bathroom. As they were washing up at the sink, the opposing pitchers who had never met greeted one another - not with dirty glances but certainly with clean hands. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.